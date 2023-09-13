Advertisement
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan & features

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan & features

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan & features

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan & features

The Nokia 105 4G phone is easily available on the market. This phone is jam-packed with great features and affordable prices. The device supports dual 4G SIM cards.

The device has a 1.8-inch TFT display and a resolution of 120 x 160 pixels. The phone has a Unisoc T107 chipset.

The gadget will have Bluetooth for sharing data with other phones. It will also include an FM radio antenna, delivering high-quality radio signals without headphones.

The Nokia 105 includes 128 MB of RAM and 48 MB of built-in storage space and a 1020 mAh Li-ion removable battery.

Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan

Nokia 105 4G price in Pakistan is Rs. 4,499/-

Nokia 105 4G specifications

BUILDOSSeries 30+
Dimensions121 x 50 x 14.5 mm
Weight80 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Red
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORChipsetUnisoc T107
DISPLAYTechnologyQQVGA Display
Size1.8 Inches
Resolution120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in48MB Built-in, 128MB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainNo Camera
FeaturesNo
FrontNo Camera
CONNECTIVITYWLANNo
BluetoothNo
GPSNo
RadioFM radio (wired + wireless dual mode)
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FEATURESAudioMP3 player, 3-in-1 speaker
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraReadout assist, Torch, Games, English with Oxford (from Origin Data), Internet
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Removable), 1020 mAh
Standbyup to 11 days (Dual SIM, 3G)
Talktimeup to 6 hrs (Dual SIM, 3G)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Also Read

Nokia 2660 Flip price in Pakistan & specification
Nokia 2660 Flip price in Pakistan & specification

The phone offers 48 MB of RAM and 128 MB of built-in...

