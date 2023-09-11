Nokia 2660 Flip price in Pakistan & specification

Nokia 2660 Flip price in Pakistan & specification

Articles
Advertisement
Nokia 2660 Flip price in Pakistan & specification

Nokia 2660 Flip price in Pakistan & specification

Advertisement
  • The phone offers 48 MB of RAM and 128 MB of built-in storage.
  • It includes a 0.3-megapixel back camera for simple captures.
  • Expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 11,999/-.
Advertisement

Nokia is set to release the 2660 Flip in the near future. The company will introduce this new Flip bar phone, a stylish addition to its lineup, bearing the name Nokia 2660 Flip. With its dual SIM slots, users can simultaneously enjoy two networks.

The Nokia 2660 Flip features a 1.0 GHz Cortex-A7 processor with the powerful Unisoc T107 (22 nm) chipset, making it a high-performance bar phone.

The device has a 2.8-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels. The phone is available in the colours black, blue, and Red. It comes with 48 MB of RAM and 128 MB of built-in storage.

The back of the phone includes a 0.3-megapixel camera that captures sharp images with a simple press. The gadget is powered by a 1450 mAh Li-ion-removable battery.

Nokia 2660 Flip price in Pakistan

Nokia 2660 Flip price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 11,999/-

Advertisement

Nokia 2660 Flip specifications

BUILDDimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Red
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORChipsetUnisoc T107 (22 nm)
DISPLAYTechnologyTFT LCD
Size2.8 Inches
Resolution240 x 320 Pixels (~143 PPI)
Extra Features2ndy display: 1.77 Inches
MEMORYBuilt-in128MB Built-in, 48MB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 32GB)
CAMERAMain0.3 MP
FeaturesVideo
FrontNo Camera
CONNECTIVITYWLANWiFi 802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothBluetooth v4.2
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
RadioWireless FM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FEATURESAudio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraSNS applications, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
BATTERYCapacityRemovable 1450 mAh

Also Read

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story