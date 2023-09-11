Nokia 2660 Flip price in Pakistan & specification

- The phone offers 48 MB of RAM and 128 MB of built-in storage.
- It includes a 0.3-megapixel back camera for simple captures.
- Expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 11,999/-.
Nokia is set to release the 2660 Flip in the near future. The company will introduce this new Flip bar phone, a stylish addition to its lineup, bearing the name Nokia 2660 Flip. With its dual SIM slots, users can simultaneously enjoy two networks.
The Nokia 2660 Flip features a 1.0 GHz Cortex-A7 processor with the powerful Unisoc T107 (22 nm) chipset, making it a high-performance bar phone.
The device has a 2.8-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels. The phone is available in the colours black, blue, and Red. It comes with 48 MB of RAM and 128 MB of built-in storage.
The back of the phone includes a 0.3-megapixel camera that captures sharp images with a simple press. The gadget is powered by a 1450 mAh Li-ion-removable battery.
Nokia 2660 Flip price in Pakistan
Nokia 2660 Flip price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 11,999/-
Nokia 2660 Flip specifications
|BUILD
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|Chipset
|Unisoc T107 (22 nm)
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|TFT LCD
|Size
|2.8 Inches
|Resolution
|240 x 320 Pixels (~143 PPI)
|Extra Features
|2ndy display: 1.77 Inches
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128MB Built-in, 48MB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 32GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|0.3 MP
|Features
|Video
|Front
|No Camera
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth v4.2
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|Radio
|Wireless FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|FEATURES
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|SNS applications, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|Removable 1450 mAh
