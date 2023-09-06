Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nokia G42 set to launch in India on September 11th

Nokia G42 set to launch in India on September 11th

Articles
Advertisement
Nokia G42 set to launch in India on September 11th

Nokia G42

Advertisement

The highly anticipated Nokia G42 is set to make its debut in India on September 11, following its global unveiling in June.

This smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon.in and comes in two appealing colour options: grey and purple.

The Nokia G42 boasts a 6.56-inch 90Hz HD+ LCD display and is powered by the Snapdragon 480+ SoC, offering configurations of up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It runs on Android 13 out of the box, with a commitment to providing two years of Android OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the smartphone’s quad-camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP selfie camera.

Advertisement

The device also incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers 5G connectivity. To keep you going all day, it comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 20W wired charging.

Stay tuned for more details on the Nokia G42’s pricing and availability in India, which will be unveiled next Monday.

Also Read

Nokia 150 and 130 Music 2023 are now available for $22
Nokia 150 and 130 Music 2023 are now available for $22

HMD Global is launching two new feature phones: the Nokia 150 (2023)...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story