Nokia G42 set to launch in India on September 11th

The highly anticipated Nokia G42 is set to make its debut in India on September 11, following its global unveiling in June.

This smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon.in and comes in two appealing colour options: grey and purple.

The Nokia G42 boasts a 6.56-inch 90Hz HD+ LCD display and is powered by the Snapdragon 480+ SoC, offering configurations of up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It runs on Android 13 out of the box, with a commitment to providing two years of Android OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the smartphone’s quad-camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP selfie camera.

Advertisement

The device also incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers 5G connectivity. To keep you going all day, it comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 20W wired charging.

Stay tuned for more details on the Nokia G42’s pricing and availability in India, which will be unveiled next Monday.

Also Read Nokia 150 and 130 Music 2023 are now available for $22 HMD Global is launching two new feature phones: the Nokia 150 (2023)...