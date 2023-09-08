Advertisement
Nokia Refutes IT Minister’s Claim About CEO Visit

  • Nokia denies the CEO’s visit to Pakistan.
  • IT minister deletes tweet announcing the visit.
  • Nokia says the news is not correct.

Nokia has refuted the statement made by the Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Dr. Umar Saif, regarding the upcoming visit of the company’s CEO to Pakistan.

On September 5, the IT minister posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he is eagerly anticipating the CEO of Nokia’s visit to Pakistan.

An official press release, which is still accessible on the Press Information Department (PID) website, also conveyed the minister’s assertion.

The press release noted that Wille Eerola, the Honorary Consul General of Pakistan in Finland and Chairman of the Finland-Pakistan Business Council, met with the IT Minister.

According to the press release, during the meeting, Dr. Saif informed Eerola that the ‘CEO of Nokia would soon be visiting Pakistan.’

This information was also reported by ProPakistani. However, Nokia has reached out to us with the following statement:

We found a news related to the Nokia CEO visiting Pakistan has been published by many media outlets including yours. We inform you that the news is not correct.

Unexpectedly, the IT minister has silently deleted his X (formerly Twitter) post announcing the visit of Nokia’s CEO to Pakistan.

Dr. Saif has refrained from making any additional remarks on the issue, aside from deleting the tweet.

