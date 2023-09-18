Advertisement
OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

  • The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The OnePlus 10 Pro is a flagship smartphone that has recently been launched, and the device is now available for sale in Pakistan with high-end features.

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a large 6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a UHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels. A Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shields the display screen.

The smartphone is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) octa-core processor. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 and OxygenOS 13 operating systems.

The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files for later use.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 32 megapixels.

The phone comes in three amazing colors: volcanic black, emerald forest, and panda white. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 80 W of rapid charging.

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 169,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm
Weight200 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVolcanic Black, Emerald Forest, Panda White (Extreme Edition)
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyLTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak), Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K@30fps, 4K@30/60/120fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.74″, Auto,HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 80W, 1-100% in 32 min, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

