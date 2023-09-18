OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

Advertisement

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a flagship smartphone that has recently been launched, and the device is now available for sale in Pakistan with high-end features.

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a large 6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a UHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels. A Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shields the display screen.

The smartphone is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) octa-core processor. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13 and OxygenOS 13 operating systems.

The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files for later use.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 32 megapixels.

Also Read Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023 The Vivo Y02s has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz...

Advertisement

The phone comes in three amazing colors: volcanic black, emerald forest, and panda white. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 80 W of rapid charging.

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 169,999.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm Weight 200 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest, Panda White (Extreme Edition) Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology LTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak), Always-on display Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K@30fps, 4K@30/60/120fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.74″, Auto,HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 80W, 1-100% in 32 min, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”