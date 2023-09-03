OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan & specification
Samsung Galaxy A14 now available at a reasonable price. Features a 6.6-inch...
The OnePlus 8 is currently on the market and is ready for purchase. At the heart of this device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, ensuring top-notch performance and responsiveness for its users.
One of the standout features of the OnePlus 8 is its 6.55-inch AMOLED display, which boasts a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. What sets it apart is its impressive 90Hz refresh rate, making scrolling and navigating through the interface exceptionally smooth and fluid. To protect this visually stunning display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 has been employed, adding an extra layer of durability.
With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood, the OnePlus 8 is more than capable of handling intensive multitasking and demanding applications, ensuring a seamless user experience. Whether it’s juggling multiple tasks or running resource-intensive apps, this smartphone is up to the challenge.
In terms of storage and memory, the OnePlus 8 offers a generous 128GB of internal storage space and is equipped with 8GB of RAM. This combination not only provides ample room for your apps, photos, and files but also contributes to the device’s snappy performance.
To keep you powered throughout the day, the phone boasts a robust 4300 mAh battery. This sizable battery ensures that you can go about your daily activities without constantly worrying about recharging your device. It’s a feature that caters to users who value long-lasting battery life.
In summary, the OnePlus 8 is a compelling smartphone option, driven by a powerful processor, featuring a visually pleasing AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, and offering substantial storage and memory. With its enduring battery life, it caters to users who demand both performance and endurance from their mobile devices.
The OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 83,099/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11)
|UI
|OxygenOS 11
|Dimensions
|160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm
|Weight
|180 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, Polar Silver
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
|Size
|6.55 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G capable 7.5 Gbps DL
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dirac HD sound, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 22 min (advertised)
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.