OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan & Special Features

OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan & Special Features

  1. OnePlus 8 now available for purchase.
  2. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.
  3. 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.
The OnePlus 8 is currently on the market and is ready for purchase. At the heart of this device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, ensuring top-notch performance and responsiveness for its users.

One of the standout features of the OnePlus 8 is its 6.55-inch AMOLED display, which boasts a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. What sets it apart is its impressive 90Hz refresh rate, making scrolling and navigating through the interface exceptionally smooth and fluid. To protect this visually stunning display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 has been employed, adding an extra layer of durability.

With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood, the OnePlus 8 is more than capable of handling intensive multitasking and demanding applications, ensuring a seamless user experience. Whether it’s juggling multiple tasks or running resource-intensive apps, this smartphone is up to the challenge.

In terms of storage and memory, the OnePlus 8 offers a generous 128GB of internal storage space and is equipped with 8GB of RAM. This combination not only provides ample room for your apps, photos, and files but also contributes to the device’s snappy performance.

To keep you powered throughout the day, the phone boasts a robust 4300 mAh battery. This sizable battery ensures that you can go about your daily activities without constantly worrying about recharging your device. It’s a feature that caters to users who value long-lasting battery life.

In summary, the OnePlus 8 is a compelling smartphone option, driven by a powerful processor, featuring a visually pleasing AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, and offering substantial storage and memory. With its enduring battery life, it caters to users who demand both performance and endurance from their mobile devices.

OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 83,099/-

OnePlus 8 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11)
UIOxygenOS 11
Dimensions160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm
Weight180 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsOnyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, Polar Silver
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
GPUAdreno 650
DISPLAYTechnologyFluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
Size6.55 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesAuto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G capable 7.5 Gbps DL
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dirac HD sound, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 22 min (advertised)

