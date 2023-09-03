OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan & Special Features

OnePlus 8 now available for purchase. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. Advertisement

The OnePlus 8 is currently on the market and is ready for purchase. At the heart of this device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, ensuring top-notch performance and responsiveness for its users.

One of the standout features of the OnePlus 8 is its 6.55-inch AMOLED display, which boasts a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. What sets it apart is its impressive 90Hz refresh rate, making scrolling and navigating through the interface exceptionally smooth and fluid. To protect this visually stunning display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 has been employed, adding an extra layer of durability.

With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood, the OnePlus 8 is more than capable of handling intensive multitasking and demanding applications, ensuring a seamless user experience. Whether it’s juggling multiple tasks or running resource-intensive apps, this smartphone is up to the challenge.

In terms of storage and memory, the OnePlus 8 offers a generous 128GB of internal storage space and is equipped with 8GB of RAM. This combination not only provides ample room for your apps, photos, and files but also contributes to the device’s snappy performance.

To keep you powered throughout the day, the phone boasts a robust 4300 mAh battery. This sizable battery ensures that you can go about your daily activities without constantly worrying about recharging your device. It’s a feature that caters to users who value long-lasting battery life.

In summary, the OnePlus 8 is a compelling smartphone option, driven by a powerful processor, featuring a visually pleasing AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, and offering substantial storage and memory. With its enduring battery life, it caters to users who demand both performance and endurance from their mobile devices.

OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 83,099/-

OnePlus 8 specifications

BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11) UI OxygenOS 11 Dimensions 160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm Weight 180 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, Polar Silver FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585) Chipset Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) GPU Adreno 650 DISPLAY Technology Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch Size 6.55 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features HDR10+, 90Hz refresh rate MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash Features Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G capable 7.5 Gbps DL FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dirac HD sound, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 50% in 22 min (advertised)