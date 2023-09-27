Advertisement
OnePlus 9 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023
The OnePlus 9 is a powerful and sleek smartphone that offers top-notch performance. It features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing vibrant colors and smooth scrolling.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, ensuring speedy performance for multitasking and gaming.

The camera setup is impressive, with a triple-lens system co-developed with Hasselblad, including a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. It’s capable of capturing stunning photos and 8K videos.

The OnePlus 9 supports 5G connectivity, has a large 4,500mAh battery with fast charging, and runs on OxygenOS, offering a clean and customizable Android experience.

With its premium design and high-quality build, the OnePlus 9 is an excellent choice for those seeking flagship-level performance and photography capabilities.

OnePlus 9 price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 130,599/-

OnePlus 9 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOxygenOS 11.2.7.7
Dimensions160 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsWinter Mist, Arctic Sky, Astral Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm)
GPUAdreno 660
DisplayTechnologyFluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
Size6.55 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesAlways-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1100 nits (peak), (~87.6% screen-to-body ratio)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (ultrawide), 1/1.56″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesHasselblad Color Calibration, dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K@30fps, K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 65W, 1-100% in 29 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 15W (EU/NA only), USB Power Delivery

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

