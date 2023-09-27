OnePlus 9 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023
The OnePlus 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED display. The...
The OnePlus 9 is a powerful and sleek smartphone that offers top-notch performance. It features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing vibrant colors and smooth scrolling.
The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, ensuring speedy performance for multitasking and gaming.
The camera setup is impressive, with a triple-lens system co-developed with Hasselblad, including a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. It’s capable of capturing stunning photos and 8K videos.
The OnePlus 9 supports 5G connectivity, has a large 4,500mAh battery with fast charging, and runs on OxygenOS, offering a clean and customizable Android experience.
With its premium design and high-quality build, the OnePlus 9 is an excellent choice for those seeking flagship-level performance and photography capabilities.
The OnePlus 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 130,599/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|OxygenOS 11.2.7.7
|Dimensions
|160 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, Astral Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Display
|Technology
|Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
|Size
|6.55 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1100 nits (peak), (~87.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (ultrawide), 1/1.56″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Hasselblad Color Calibration, dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K@30fps, K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 65W, 1-100% in 29 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 15W (EU/NA only), USB Power Delivery
