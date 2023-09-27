OnePlus 9 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The OnePlus 9 is a powerful and sleek smartphone that offers top-notch performance. It features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing vibrant colors and smooth scrolling.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, ensuring speedy performance for multitasking and gaming.

The camera setup is impressive, with a triple-lens system co-developed with Hasselblad, including a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. It’s capable of capturing stunning photos and 8K videos.

The OnePlus 9 supports 5G connectivity, has a large 4,500mAh battery with fast charging, and runs on OxygenOS, offering a clean and customizable Android experience.

With its premium design and high-quality build, the OnePlus 9 is an excellent choice for those seeking flagship-level performance and photography capabilities.

Advertisement

OnePlus 9 price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 130,599/-

OnePlus 9 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI OxygenOS 11.2.7.7 Dimensions 160 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Winter Mist , Arctic Sky, Astral Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680 Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) GPU Adreno 660 Display Technology Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch Size 6.55 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1100 nits (peak), (~87.6% screen-to-body ratio) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (ultrawide), 1/1.56″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Hasselblad Color Calibration, dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K@30fps, K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 65W, 1-100% in 29 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 15W (EU/NA only), USB Power Delivery

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023 The OnePlus 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED display. The...