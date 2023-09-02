OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan August 2023

Advertisement
The OnePlus 9 Pro is easily available for purchase on the market with impressive features. The device has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED 120 Hz display with HDR10+ support and a 1440 x 3216-pixel FHD+ resolution.

The smartphone features a quad-camera setup on the back with an LED flash.

It comes with a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 2.84 GHz octa-core processor. It is built for high-end smartphones and leverages 5 nm technology.

The OnePlus 9 Pro includes 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage capacity. The device’s battery is 4500 mAh with support fast charging at 65 W.

OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan

OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 137,999/-

OnePlus 9 Pro detailed specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOxygenOS 11
Dimensions163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm
Weight197 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMorning Mist, Forest Green, Stellar Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm)
GPUAdreno 660
DISPLAYTechnologyLTPO Fluid2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak(~90.3% screen-to-body ratio),
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (ultrawide), 1/1.56″ + 48 MP, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesHasselblad optics, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G Capable 7.5 Gbps DL)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 65W, 1-100% in 29 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 50W, 1-100% in 43 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery
