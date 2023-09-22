Advertisement
OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & features  – Sep 2023

The OnePlus 9 Pro is a flagship smartphone, and the device is now available for sale in Pakistan with high-end features.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED 120 Hz display with HDR10+ support and a UHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels. This premium display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is a great device in terms of camera. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

The phone is available in three great colors: Morning Mist, Forest Green, and Stellar Black. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 64 W of fast charging and 60 W of rapid charging support.

OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan

OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 164,999.

OnePlus 9 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOxygenOS 11
Dimensions163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm
Weight197 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMorning Mist, Forest Green, Stellar Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm)
GPUAdreno 660
DISPLAYTechnologyLTPO Fluid2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak(~90.3% screen-to-body ratio),
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (ultrawide), 1/1.56″ + 48 MP, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesHasselblad optics, HDR, panorama, Video (8K@30fps, 4K@30/60/120fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G Capable 7.5 Gbps DL)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 65W, 1-100% in 29 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 50W, 1-100% in 43 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

