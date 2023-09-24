OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

The OnePlus 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is a high-end smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan and has great features. The device is powered by the Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) octa-core processor.

The OnePlus 9 Pro features a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED 120 Hz display with HDR10+ support and a UHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.

The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The OnePlus 9 Pro has four cameras on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-quality pictures and videos.

The phone comes in three great colors: Morning Mist, Forest Green, and Stellar Black. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 65 W of fast charging support.

OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan

OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 164,999.

OnePlus 9 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI OxygenOS 11 Dimensions 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm Weight 197 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Morning Mist, Forest Green, Stellar Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680 Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) GPU Adreno 660 Display Technology LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak(~90.3% screen-to-body ratio), Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (ultrawide), 1/1.56″ + 48 MP, Dual LED Flash Features Hasselblad optics, HDR, panorama, Video (8K@30fps, 4K@30/60/120fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G Capable 7.5 Gbps DL) Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 65W, 1-100% in 29 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 50W, 1-100% in 43 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery

