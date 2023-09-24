OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & features- September 2023
The OnePlus 9 Pro is a high-end smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan and has great features. The device is powered by the Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) octa-core processor.
The OnePlus 9 Pro features a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED 120 Hz display with HDR10+ support and a UHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.
The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The OnePlus 9 Pro has four cameras on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-quality pictures and videos.
The phone comes in three great colors: Morning Mist, Forest Green, and Stellar Black. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 65 W of fast charging support.
OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 164,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|OxygenOS 11
|Dimensions
|163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|197 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Morning Mist, Forest Green, Stellar Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak(~90.3% screen-to-body ratio),
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (ultrawide), 1/1.56″ + 48 MP, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Hasselblad optics, HDR, panorama, Video (8K@30fps, 4K@30/60/120fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G Capable 7.5 Gbps DL)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 65W, 1-100% in 29 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 50W, 1-100% in 43 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
