OnePlus Nord Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Articles
OnePlus Nord Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The OnePlus Nord is a mid-range smartphone that offers a compelling blend of performance and features. It features a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing smooth visuals.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, ensuring snappy performance and 5G connectivity.

With up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, multitasking and app handling are seamless. The Nord boasts a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. It captures detailed photos and records 4K videos.

The phone runs on OxygenOS, offering a near-stock Android experience. Its 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging keeps you powered up throughout the day.

The OnePlus Nord is an excellent choice for users seeking a well-rounded smartphone without breaking the bank.

OnePlus Nord price in Pakistan

The OnePlus Nord price in Pakistan is Rs. 78,999/-

OnePlus Nord specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11)
UIOxygenOS 11.1
Dimensions160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm
Weight180 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue Marble, Gray Onyx (Gray Ash)
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime + 1 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon 765G 5G (7 nm)
GPUAdreno 620
DisplayTechnologyFluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesAuto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/2.8″ + 8 MP, f/2.5, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioDivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4115 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 70% in 30 min

