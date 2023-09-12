OnePlus Nord Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Vivo Y22t price in Pakistan & specifications
The OnePlus Nord is a mid-range smartphone that offers a compelling blend of performance and features. It features a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing smooth visuals.
The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, ensuring snappy performance and 5G connectivity.
With up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, multitasking and app handling are seamless. The Nord boasts a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. It captures detailed photos and records 4K videos.
The phone runs on OxygenOS, offering a near-stock Android experience. Its 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging keeps you powered up throughout the day.
The OnePlus Nord is an excellent choice for users seeking a well-rounded smartphone without breaking the bank.
The OnePlus Nord price in Pakistan is Rs. 78,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11)
|UI
|OxygenOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm
|Weight
|180 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue Marble, Gray Onyx (Gray Ash)
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime + 1 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon 765G 5G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 620
|Display
|Technology
|Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/2.8″ + 8 MP, f/2.5, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4115 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, 70% in 30 min
