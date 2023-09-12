OnePlus Nord Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The OnePlus Nord is a mid-range smartphone that offers a compelling blend of performance and features. It features a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing smooth visuals.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, ensuring snappy performance and 5G connectivity.

With up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, multitasking and app handling are seamless. The Nord boasts a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. It captures detailed photos and records 4K videos.

The phone runs on OxygenOS, offering a near-stock Android experience. Its 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging keeps you powered up throughout the day.

The OnePlus Nord is an excellent choice for users seeking a well-rounded smartphone without breaking the bank.

Advertisement

OnePlus Nord price in Pakistan

The OnePlus Nord price in Pakistan is Rs. 78,999/-

OnePlus Nord specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS, (upgradable up to Android 11) UI OxygenOS 11.1 Dimensions 160.2 x 72.9 x 8 mm Weight 180 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue Marble , Gray Onyx (Gray Ash) Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime + 1 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon 765G 5G (7 nm ) GPU Adreno 620 Display Technology Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash Features Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS) Front Dual 32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/2.8″ + 8 MP, f/2.5, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4115 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 70% in 30 min

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Vivo Y22t price in Pakistan & specifications Vivo has just launched the budget-friendly Y22 series, offering impressive features, and it...