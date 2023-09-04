The OnePlus Pad was launched on February 7, 2023.

The Tablet has an 11.61-inch IPS LCD display.

The OnePlus Pad has a 13 MP primary camera.

The OnePlus Pad, OnePlus’ inaugural tablet, delivers a high-quality experience at an affordable cost. It was launched on February 7, 2023, and released on April 28, 2023. As OnePlus‘ first tablet, it embodies their commitment to providing a top-notch, future-ready device suitable for various tasks, including reading, writing, watching movies, and drawing.

Display

The OnePlus Pad boasts an IPS LCD display with a speedy 144 Hz refresh rate, along with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ support for a detailed and immersive viewing experience.

Camera

The primary camera of the tablet is a 13 MP single-lens setup, while the selfie camera is 8 MP. The main camera also enables 4K video recording at 30 fps.

Body

The OnePlus Pad features a metal body, glass front, and stylus support, with an 11.6-inch screen size.

Processor

The OnePlus Pad is equipped with cutting-edge hardware, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset that includes an octa-core processor and Mali-G710 GPU. The device is powered by an Android version.

OnePlus Pad price in Pakistan

OnePlus Pad Price in Pakistan is PKR 89,999.

OnePlus Pad specifications

NETWORK Technology No cellular connectivity 2G bands N/A 3G bands N/A 4G bands N/A GPRS No EDGE No

BODY Dimensions 258 x 189.4 x 6.5 mm (10.16 x 7.46 x 0.26 in) Weight 552 g (1.22 lb) Build Glass front, aluminum frame SIM No Stylus support

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD, 1B colors, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 144Hz, 500 nits (typ) Size 11.61 inches, 411.3 cm2 (~84.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 2000 x 2800 pixels (~296 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 13, OxygenOS 13.1 Chipset Mediatek MT6983 Dimensity 9000 (4 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.05 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.85 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Mali-G710 MC10

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM UFS 3.1

MAIN CAMERA Single 13 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide) Features LED flash Video [email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS

SELFIE CAMERA Single 8 MP, f/2.3, (wide), 1/4″, 1.12µm Video [email protected]

FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, compass Messaging Email, Push Email, IM Browser HTML5

BATTERY Type Li-Po 9510 mAh, non-removable Charging 67W wired

MISC Colors Halo Green

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”