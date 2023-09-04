Realme Narzo 60x 5G and Buds T300 launch date unveiled
Realme to Launch Narzo 60x 5G Smartphone and Buds T300 Earbuds on...
The OnePlus Pad, OnePlus’ inaugural tablet, delivers a high-quality experience at an affordable cost. It was launched on February 7, 2023, and released on April 28, 2023. As OnePlus‘ first tablet, it embodies their commitment to providing a top-notch, future-ready device suitable for various tasks, including reading, writing, watching movies, and drawing.
Display
The OnePlus Pad boasts an IPS LCD display with a speedy 144 Hz refresh rate, along with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ support for a detailed and immersive viewing experience.
Camera
The primary camera of the tablet is a 13 MP single-lens setup, while the selfie camera is 8 MP. The main camera also enables 4K video recording at 30 fps.
Body
The OnePlus Pad features a metal body, glass front, and stylus support, with an 11.6-inch screen size.
Processor
The OnePlus Pad is equipped with cutting-edge hardware, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset that includes an octa-core processor and Mali-G710 GPU. The device is powered by an Android version.
OnePlus Pad Price in Pakistan is PKR 89,999.
|NETWORK
|Technology
|No cellular connectivity
|2G bands
|N/A
|3G bands
|N/A
|4G bands
|N/A
|GPRS
|No
|EDGE
|No
|BODY
|Dimensions
|258 x 189.4 x 6.5 mm (10.16 x 7.46 x 0.26 in)
|Weight
|552 g (1.22 lb)
|Build
|Glass front, aluminum frame
|SIM
|No
|Stylus support
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD, 1B colors, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 144Hz, 500 nits (typ)
|Size
|11.61 inches, 411.3 cm2 (~84.2% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|2000 x 2800 pixels (~296 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 13, OxygenOS 13.1
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6983 Dimensity 9000 (4 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.05 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.85 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|GPU
|Mali-G710 MC10
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Single
|13 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide)
|Features
|LED flash
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.3, (wide), 1/4″, 1.12µm
|Video
|[email protected]
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, compass
|Messaging
|Email, Push Email, IM
|Browser
|HTML5
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 9510 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|67W wired
|MISC
|Colors
|Halo Green
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.