Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
OnePlus Pad price in Pakistan & features – Spet 2023

OnePlus Pad price in Pakistan & features – Spet 2023

Articles
Advertisement
OnePlus Pad price in Pakistan & features – Spet 2023

OnePlus Pad price in Pakistan & features – Spet 2023

Advertisement
  • The OnePlus Pad was launched on February 7, 2023.
  • The Tablet has an 11.61-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The OnePlus Pad has a 13 MP primary camera.
Advertisement

The OnePlus Pad, OnePlus’ inaugural tablet, delivers a high-quality experience at an affordable cost. It was launched on February 7, 2023, and released on April 28, 2023. As OnePlus‘ first tablet, it embodies their commitment to providing a top-notch, future-ready device suitable for various tasks, including reading, writing, watching movies, and drawing.

Display

The OnePlus Pad boasts an IPS LCD display with a speedy 144 Hz refresh rate, along with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ support for a detailed and immersive viewing experience.

OnePlus Pad price in Pakistan & features - Spet 2023

OnePlus Pad price in Pakistan & features – Spet 2023

Camera

The primary camera of the tablet is a 13 MP single-lens setup, while the selfie camera is 8 MP. The main camera also enables 4K video recording at 30 fps.

Advertisement

Body

The OnePlus Pad features a metal body, glass front, and stylus support, with an 11.6-inch screen size.

OnePlus Pad price in Pakistan & features - Spet 2023

OnePlus Pad price in Pakistan & features – Spet 2023

Processor

The OnePlus Pad is equipped with cutting-edge hardware, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset that includes an octa-core processor and Mali-G710 GPU. The device is powered by an Android version.

Also Read

Realme Narzo 60x 5G and Buds T300 launch date unveiled
Realme Narzo 60x 5G and Buds T300 launch date unveiled

Realme to Launch Narzo 60x 5G Smartphone and Buds T300 Earbuds on...

Advertisement

OnePlus Pad price in Pakistan

OnePlus Pad Price in Pakistan is PKR 89,999.

OnePlus Pad specifications

NETWORK
TechnologyNo cellular connectivity
2G bandsN/A
3G bandsN/A
4G bandsN/A
GPRSNo
EDGENo

 

BODY
Dimensions258 x 189.4 x 6.5 mm (10.16 x 7.46 x 0.26 in)
Weight552 g (1.22 lb)
BuildGlass front, aluminum frame
SIMNo
 Stylus support

 

DISPLAY
TypeIPS LCD, 1B colors, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 144Hz, 500 nits (typ)
Size11.61 inches, 411.3 cm2 (~84.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution2000 x 2800 pixels (~296 ppi density)

 

PLATFORM
OSAndroid 13, OxygenOS 13.1
ChipsetMediatek MT6983 Dimensity 9000 (4 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×3.05 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.85 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPUMali-G710 MC10

 

MEMORY
Card slotNo
Internal128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
 UFS 3.1
Advertisement

 

MAIN CAMERA
Single13 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide)
FeaturesLED flash
Video[email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS

 

SELFIE CAMERA
Single8 MP, f/2.3, (wide), 1/4″, 1.12µm
Video[email protected]
Advertisement

 

FEATURES
SensorsAccelerometer, gyro, compass
MessagingEmail, Push Email, IM
BrowserHTML5

 

BATTERY
TypeLi-Po 9510 mAh, non-removable
Charging67W wired
Advertisement

 

MISC
ColorsHalo Green
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story