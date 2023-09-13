Oppo A15 Price in Pakistan & Features – Sept 2023

The Oppo A15 is a budget-friendly smartphone designed to provide a well-rounded mobile experience. Its key specifications include a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, offering vibrant visuals for media consumption and everyday tasks.

Powering the device is a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, supported by 3GB of RAM, which ensures smooth multitasking and app performance.

For photography enthusiasts, the Oppo A15 features a triple-camera setup with a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, allowing users to capture various types of shots. The front-facing 5MP camera is suitable for selfies and video calls.

With a 4,230mAh battery, the Oppo A15 provides enough power to last through the day, and its 32GB of internal storage can be expanded with a microSD card.

The device also boasts ColorOS 7.2, providing a user-friendly and customizable interface. Overall, the Oppo A15 offers a decent set of features for those on a budget.

Oppo A15 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A15 price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-

Oppo A15 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 164.0 x 75.4 x 7.9mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dynamic Black, Mystery Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz Refresh Rate, 480nit Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh – Battery charging 10W

