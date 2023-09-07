Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A17 Price in Pakistan & Features

Oppo A17 Price in Pakistan & Features

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A17 Price in Pakistan & Features
Advertisement
  • The Oppo A17 is a budget-friendly smartphone.
  • It boasts a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display.
  • It has 5000 mAh battery.
Advertisement

The Oppo A17 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a range of features for everyday use. It boasts a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels, providing vibrant visuals and good clarity.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with 4GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance for daily tasks and moderate multitasking.

The Oppo A17 comes with 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card, offering ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

On the camera front, it features a 50MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie camera, capable of capturing decent photos in various lighting conditions.

With a 5000 mAh battery, the Oppo A17 provides adequate battery life for a full day’s use. Overall, it’s a budget-friendly smartphone that caters to the essential needs of users.

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Oppo A17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 55,999/-

Oppo A17 detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Lake Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765 Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features60Hz
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+4GB virtual RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainDual 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 price in Pakistan & detailed
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 price in Pakistan & detailed

Xiaomi upcoming Mix Fold 3 series aims to be the most powerful...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story