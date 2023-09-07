Oppo A17 Price in Pakistan & Features

The Oppo A17 is a budget-friendly smartphone.

The Oppo A17 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a range of features for everyday use. It boasts a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels, providing vibrant visuals and good clarity.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with 4GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance for daily tasks and moderate multitasking.

The Oppo A17 comes with 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card, offering ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

On the camera front, it features a 50MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie camera, capable of capturing decent photos in various lighting conditions.

With a 5000 mAh battery, the Oppo A17 provides adequate battery life for a full day’s use. Overall, it’s a budget-friendly smartphone that caters to the essential needs of users.

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 55,999/-

Oppo A17 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Lake Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6765 Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 60Hz Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , (+4GB virtual RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

