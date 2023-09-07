Oppo A17 Price in Pakistan & Features

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 price in Pakistan & detailed
The Oppo A17 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a range of features for everyday use. It boasts a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels, providing vibrant visuals and good clarity.
Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with 4GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance for daily tasks and moderate multitasking.
The Oppo A17 comes with 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card, offering ample space for apps, photos, and videos.
On the camera front, it features a 50MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie camera, capable of capturing decent photos in various lighting conditions.
With a 5000 mAh battery, the Oppo A17 provides adequate battery life for a full day’s use. Overall, it’s a budget-friendly smartphone that caters to the essential needs of users.
The Oppo A17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 55,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Lake Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6765 Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|60Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+4GB virtual RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
