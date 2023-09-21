Oppo A17 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Oppo A17 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD, HD+ display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek MT6765 Helio G35 chipset.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.

The Oppo A17 is a budget smartphone from the Oppo A17 series, and the device is now available for purchase in Pakistan at an affordable price range.

The Oppo A17 is equipped with a MediaTek MT6765 Helio G35 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 2400 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 12 and ColorOS 12.1 operating systems.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Oppo A17 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LLED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 5 megapixels.

The phone is available in three great colors: Midnight Black, Lake Blue, and Sunlight Orange. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives it a long battery life on a single charge.

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Oppo A17 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Lake Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6765 Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 60Hz Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , (+4GB virtual RAM) Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

