Oppo A17 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

  • The Oppo A17 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD, HD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek MT6765 Helio G35 chipset.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.
The Oppo A17 is a budget smartphone from the Oppo A17 series, and the device is now available for purchase in Pakistan at an affordable price range.

The Oppo A17 is equipped with a MediaTek MT6765 Helio G35 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 2400 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 12 and ColorOS 12.1 operating systems.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Oppo A17 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LLED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 5 megapixels.

The phone is available in three great colors: Midnight Black, Lake Blue, and Sunlight Orange. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives it a long battery life on a single charge.

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Oppo A17 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Lake Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765 Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features60Hz
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+4GB virtual RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainDual 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

