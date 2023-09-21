Oppo A17 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023
The Oppo A17 is a budget smartphone from the Oppo A17 series, and the device is now available for purchase in Pakistan at an affordable price range.
The Oppo A17 is equipped with a MediaTek MT6765 Helio G35 (12 nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 2400 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 12 and ColorOS 12.1 operating systems.
The device features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Oppo A17 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LLED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 5 megapixels.
The phone is available in three great colors: Midnight Black, Lake Blue, and Sunlight Orange. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives it a long battery life on a single charge.
Oppo A17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Lake Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6765 Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|60Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+4GB virtual RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
