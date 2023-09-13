Oppo A17 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Oppo A17 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a well-rounded set of features. Its 6.56-inch IPS LCD display provides vibrant colors and good viewing angles. Powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and 4GB of RAM, it handles everyday tasks with ease.

The device has a 50MP rear camera that captures decent photos in well-lit conditions, while the 5MP front camera is suitable for selfies and video calls.

With 64GB of internal storage and microSD card support, you have ample space for your apps and media.

The Oppo A17 runs on Android with the ColorOS skin, providing a user-friendly experience. It also features a 5000mAh battery for all-day usage.

While it may not boast flagship specifications, it’s a reliable option for those seeking a budget smartphone with essential functionality.

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 55,999/-

Oppo A17 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Lake Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6765 Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 60Hz Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , (+4GB virtual RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

