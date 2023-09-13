Oppo A17 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specification
The Oppo A17 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a well-rounded set of features. Its 6.56-inch IPS LCD display provides vibrant colors and good viewing angles. Powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and 4GB of RAM, it handles everyday tasks with ease.
The device has a 50MP rear camera that captures decent photos in well-lit conditions, while the 5MP front camera is suitable for selfies and video calls.
With 64GB of internal storage and microSD card support, you have ample space for your apps and media.
The Oppo A17 runs on Android with the ColorOS skin, providing a user-friendly experience. It also features a 5000mAh battery for all-day usage.
While it may not boast flagship specifications, it’s a reliable option for those seeking a budget smartphone with essential functionality.
The Oppo A17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 55,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Lake Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6765 Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|60Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+4GB virtual RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
