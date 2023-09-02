Advertisement
Oppo A38 price in Pakistan & detailed

Oppo A38 price in Pakistan & detailed

Oppo A38 price in Pakistan & detailed

Oppo A38

Oppo recently introduced the A38 smartphone series, which is about to launch soon. These budget-friendly phones are anticipated to offer the latest features.

It comes with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The phone is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and a 2.4-GHz octa-core processor. The gadget’s GPU is called the ARM Mali-G52.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The Oppo A38 feature a dual camera setup with 13 MP and 2 MP sensors on the back, along with an 8 MP selfie camera on the front.

The gadget’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh, which supports fast charging at 10 W.

Oppo A38 price in Pakistan

Oppo A38 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 52,999/-

Oppo A38 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIColorOS 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursBlack, Gold
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU2.4 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G80
GPUARM Mali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features550 nits (typ), 680 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP54 rating + dust and water, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

