Oppo A38 Price in Pakistan & features – October 2023

The Oppo A38, the most recent addition to the Oppo A series, is gaining popularity due to its user-friendly and practical features. Oppo smartphone enthusiasts in Pakistan are eagerly seeking information about its price and the features it offers.

Oppo is a renowned electronics manufacturer and a globally recognized smartphone brand. In today’s world, smartphones have become an integral part of our lives, making it nearly impossible to imagine a simple life without them. These advanced devices significantly enhance our daily tasks, providing convenience and efficiency. With each new release, the latest smartphones continue to amaze us with their remarkable features and outstanding performance. To discover more about the Oppo A38, including its estimated price in Pakistan and a detailed overview of its capabilities, check out this article.

Oppo A38’s latest price in Pakistan

Oppo has consistently focused on meeting consumer needs by refining its smartphone models. The latest Oppo smartphone offers the essential features, design, and performance. We’ve compiled all the information you need to make an informed decision before purchasing the Oppo smartphone.

Price of the Oppo A38

The Oppo A38 is available at a price range starting from around 58,600 Rs and going up to 31,999 Rs, depending on factors such as RAM, storage capacity, and network compatibility. While it was initially released a couple of years ago, it still garners praise for its impressive specifications, and there’s considerable excitement surrounding it. Notably, the Oppo A38 was just launched a few days ago on September 4, 2023, and the early feedback has been highly positive, with many eagerly awaiting its availability.

Price of the Oppo A38 8GB/128GB

In Pakistan, the Oppo A38 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at 52,999 Rs.

Oppo A38 Specifications

The Oppo A38 offers an impressive set of features at an affordable price for a smartphone. It boasts a powerful processor, 8GB of RAM, and a generous 128GB of built-in storage, ensuring reliable performance. This smartphone is available in two attractive colors: glossy black and glossy gold. The Oppo A38 delivers excellent mobile specifications and performance. It features a 6.56-inch display with a high resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The phone’s main camera setup consists of a 50MP + 2MP dual camera, and it offers a range of camera features, including phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, and high-resolution video.

Battery capacity is a key market concern. The Oppo A38 stands out with its impressive 5000 mAh non-removable battery and 33W fast charging, which can reach 50% charge in just 30 minutes. Users have given it a perfect 5/5 rating.

