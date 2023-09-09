Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A38 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Oppo A38 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A38 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Oppo A38 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Advertisement
  • The Oppo A38 has a MediaTek MT6769 Helio G85 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.56-inch PLS LCD 90 Hz display.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
Advertisement

The Oppo A38 is a mid-range smartphones that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an attractive price range.

The Oppo A38 is equipped with a MediaTek MT6769 Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.56-inch PLS LCD 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13, ColorOS 13.1 operating system.

The Oppo A38 has four cameras on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

Also Read

Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023
Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display. The...

Advertisement

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery, which supports 18 W of rapid charging.

Oppo A38 price in Pakistan

Oppo A38 price in Pakistan is Rs. 52,999.

Oppo A38 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIColorOS 13.1
Dimensions163.7 x 75 x 8.2 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlowing Black, Glowing Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6769 Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 720 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP54 rating + dust and water, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W wired, PD, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story