Oppo A38 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Oppo A38 is a mid-range smartphones that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an attractive price range.
The Oppo A38 is equipped with a MediaTek MT6769 Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.56-inch PLS LCD 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.
The device features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13, ColorOS 13.1 operating system.
The Oppo A38 has four cameras on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.
The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery, which supports 18 W of rapid charging.
Oppo A38 price in Pakistan is Rs. 52,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 13.1
|Dimensions
|163.7 x 75 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glowing Black, Glowing Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6769 Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 720 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP54 rating + dust and water, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W wired, PD, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
