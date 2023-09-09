Oppo A38 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Oppo A38 has a MediaTek MT6769 Helio G85 chipset.

The Oppo A38 is a mid-range smartphones that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an attractive price range.

The Oppo A38 is equipped with a MediaTek MT6769 Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.56-inch PLS LCD 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 13, ColorOS 13.1 operating system.

The Oppo A38 has four cameras on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery, which supports 18 W of rapid charging.

Oppo A38 price in Pakistan

Oppo A38 price in Pakistan is Rs. 52,999.

Oppo A38 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI ColorOS 13.1 Dimensions 163.7 x 75 x 8.2 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glowing Black, Glowing Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6769 Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 720 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP54 rating + dust and water, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W wired, PD, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”