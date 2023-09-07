Oppo A38 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo recently introduced the A38 smartphone series, which is about to launch soon. These budget-friendly phones are anticipated to offer the latest features.

It comes with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The phone is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and a 2.4-GHz octa-core processor. The gadget’s GPU is called the ARM Mali-G52.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The Oppo A38 feature a dual camera setup with 13 MP and 2 MP sensors on the back, along with an 8 MP selfie camera on the front.

The gadget’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh, which supports fast charging at 10 W.

Oppo A38 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 52,999/-

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI ColorOS 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Black, Gold FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 GPU ARM Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 550 nits (typ), 680 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP54 rating + dust and water, Document editor, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W