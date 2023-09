Oppo A38 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is a flagship smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is a flagship smartphone that boasts a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (or Samsung’s Exynos 9820) chipset, it offers swift performance and multitasking capabilities.

The device features a versatile triple-camera setup on the rear, including an ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lens, enabling users to capture stunning photos and 4K videos. It also incorporates an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security and convenience.

With its sleek design, wireless charging, and One UI interface, the Galaxy S10 provides a premium user experience. Additionally, its expandable storage and IP68 water and dust resistance make it a well-rounded and reliable smartphone choice.

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S10 detailed specifications

BUILD OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI One UI Dimensions 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm Weight 157 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 9820 Octa (8 nm ) GPU Mali-G76 MP12 DISPLAY Technology Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 Pixels (~551 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features HDR10, Always-on display MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports upto 512GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only CAMERA Main Triple Camera:12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash Features 2x optical zoom, OIS, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR, dual-video rec.) Front 10 MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/150 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Proximity, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank /Reverse wireless charging 9W

