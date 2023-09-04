Oppo A38 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo Find N3 Flip price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo is introducing the Find N3 series, which includes a Flip handset...
Oppo recently introduced the A38 smartphone series, which is about to launch soon. These budget-friendly phones are anticipated to offer the latest features.
The smartphone has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The phone is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass.
The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.
It comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and a 2.4-GHz octa-core processor. The gadget’s GPU is called the ARM Mali-G52.
The new Oppo A38 will feature a dual camera setup with 13 MP and 2 MP sensors on the back, along with an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. The gadget’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh, which supports fast charging at 10 W.
Oppo A38 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 52,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.4 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|550 nits (typ), 680 nits (HBM)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP54 rating + dust and water, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.