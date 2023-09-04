Oppo A38 released with 90Hz display and 33W rapid charging

The Oppo A38 has been quietly launched in the United Arab Emirates.

The phone has a 50 MP main camera but only supports LTE connectivity.

The device has a 6.56-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

After leaking last week, the Oppo A38 has quietly appeared on the company’s website in the United Arab Emirates today.

Consistent with the leaked information, the phone includes a 50 MP main camera and utilizes a basic LTE-only chipset, even though the UAE has 5G coverage in major urban areas across the country.

The Oppo A38 features a 6.56-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution, providing a 90Hz refresh rate and a corresponding 90Hz touch sampling rate. It incorporates a waterdrop notch for the 5 MP front camera sensor.

The rear of the device houses two cameras, but only the primary one is functional. It sports a 50 MP resolution with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus capabilities. The secondary camera is a 2 MP depth sensor.

The device is powered by the Mediatek Helio G85 chipset, coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It also offers the option for additional storage expansion of up to 1 TB through the microSD slot.

The Oppo AE division has made a noteworthy assurance to users, promising updates for the phone for a period of 2.5 years. This commitment is particularly important given the A38’s positioning as a budget-friendly device.

