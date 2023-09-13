Oppo A53 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Advertisement
  • The Oppo A53 has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD with a 90 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) chipset.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.
The Oppo A53 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range.

The Oppo A53 is equipped with a Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD with a 90 Hz display and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shields the display screen.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 11 operating system.

The Oppo A53 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery that supports 18 W of fast charging.

Oppo A53 price in Pakistan

Oppo A53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999.

Oppo A53 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight186 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsElectric Black, Fancy Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetSnapdragon 460 SoC
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

