Oppo A53 price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

The Oppo A53 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD 90Hz display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Oppo A53 is one of the most well-known mid-range smartphones that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.

The Oppo A53 is equipped with the Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD 90Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shields the display screen.

The device includes 4 GB of the fastest RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 11 operating system.

The Oppo A53 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

The phone comes in three great colors: airy white, electric black, and fancy blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of rapid charging support.

Oppo A53 price in Pakistan

Oppo A53 price in Pakistan is Rs Rs. 27,999.

Oppo A53 specifications

Build OS Android 10 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm Weight 186 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Electric Black, Fancy Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Chipset Snapdragon 460 SoC GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , UFS 2.1 Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

