Oppo A53 price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

The Oppo A53 is one of the most well-known mid-range smartphones that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.
The Oppo A53 is equipped with the Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD 90Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shields the display screen.
The device includes 4 GB of the fastest RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 11 operating system.
The Oppo A53 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.
The phone comes in three great colors: airy white, electric black, and fancy blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of rapid charging support.
Oppo A53 price in Pakistan is Rs Rs. 27,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Electric Black, Fancy Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 460 SoC
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
