Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Oppo A57 has a 6.56-inch PLS LCD with a 90 Hz display.

The smartphone has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The device includes a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor.

The Oppo A57 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan and has great features.

The Oppo A57 is equipped with a MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm) octa-core processor. The device runs on the Android 12 and ColorOS 12.1 operating systems.

The smartphone has a 6.56-inch PLS LCD, 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The device features 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Oppo A57 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 18 W of fast charging support.

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Oppo A57 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 163.7 x 75 x 8 mm Weight 187 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glowing Green, Glowing Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.53 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, AF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP , f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB-C port NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra IPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”