Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Advertisement
  • The Oppo A57 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 810 processor.
  • The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
Advertisement

The Oppo A57 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range.

The Oppo A57 is powered by a MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD, 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The device features 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 12 and ColorOS 12.1 operating systems.

The Oppo A57 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a Super AMOLED display. The smartphone has...

Advertisement

The phone is powered by a large battery of 5000 mAh, which offers a long battery backup on a single charge.

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Oppo A57 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions163.7 x 75 x 8 mm
Weight187 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlowing Green, Glowing Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainDual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB-C port
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story