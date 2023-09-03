Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Samsung Galaxy A70 price in Pakistan & Special Features
The Oppo A57 has made its debut in the market, boasting an array of impressive features. Powering this device is the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, alongside a robust 2.3 GHz octa-core processor, ensuring efficient performance.
With a 6.53-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display, the Oppo A57 offers a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz, delivering a satisfying visual experience. Running on the ColorOS 12.1 operating system, which is based on Android 11, the phone provides a modern and user-friendly interface.
In terms of memory and storage, the smartphone packs 3 GB of RAM and a spacious 64 GB of internal storage, offering ample space for apps, media, and files. The Oppo A57 shines in the camera department, featuring a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13 MP main camera and an 8 MP selfie camera. Notably, both cameras excel in low-light conditions thanks to the night-mode feature.
Keeping the device powered throughout the day is a substantial 5000 mAh battery, and it supports fast charging at an impressive rate of 33 W, ensuring that you spend less time plugged in and more time using your smartphone.
In summary, the Oppo A57 is a compelling addition to the market, driven by its MediaTek chipset, vibrant display, feature-rich camera system, and impressive battery life with fast charging capabilities.
The Oppo A57 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
Oppo A57 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|163.7 x 75 x 8 mm
|Weight
|187 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glowing Green, Glowing Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB-C port
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
