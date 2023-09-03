Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Oppo A57 now available with standout features. Powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and 2.3 GHz octa-core processor. Features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with 720 x 1612 pixel resolution. Advertisement

The Oppo A57 has made its debut in the market, boasting an array of impressive features. Powering this device is the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, alongside a robust 2.3 GHz octa-core processor, ensuring efficient performance.

With a 6.53-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display, the Oppo A57 offers a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz, delivering a satisfying visual experience. Running on the ColorOS 12.1 operating system, which is based on Android 11, the phone provides a modern and user-friendly interface.

In terms of memory and storage, the smartphone packs 3 GB of RAM and a spacious 64 GB of internal storage, offering ample space for apps, media, and files. The Oppo A57 shines in the camera department, featuring a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13 MP main camera and an 8 MP selfie camera. Notably, both cameras excel in low-light conditions thanks to the night-mode feature.

Keeping the device powered throughout the day is a substantial 5000 mAh battery, and it supports fast charging at an impressive rate of 33 W, ensuring that you spend less time plugged in and more time using your smartphone.

In summary, the Oppo A57 is a compelling addition to the market, driven by its MediaTek chipset, vibrant display, feature-rich camera system, and impressive battery life with fast charging capabilities.

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A57 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Oppo A57 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 163.7 x 75 x 8 mm Weight 187 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glowing Green, Glowing Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.53 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSDXC CAMERA Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB-C port NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra IPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

