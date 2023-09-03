Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Advertisement
  1. Oppo A57 now available with standout features.
  2. Powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.
  3. Features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with 720 x 1612 pixel resolution.
The Oppo A57 has made its debut in the market, boasting an array of impressive features. Powering this device is the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, alongside a robust 2.3 GHz octa-core processor, ensuring efficient performance.

With a 6.53-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display, the Oppo A57 offers a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz, delivering a satisfying visual experience. Running on the ColorOS 12.1 operating system, which is based on Android 11, the phone provides a modern and user-friendly interface.

In terms of memory and storage, the smartphone packs 3 GB of RAM and a spacious 64 GB of internal storage, offering ample space for apps, media, and files. The Oppo A57 shines in the camera department, featuring a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13 MP main camera and an 8 MP selfie camera. Notably, both cameras excel in low-light conditions thanks to the night-mode feature.

Keeping the device powered throughout the day is a substantial 5000 mAh battery, and it supports fast charging at an impressive rate of 33 W, ensuring that you spend less time plugged in and more time using your smartphone.

In summary, the Oppo A57 is a compelling addition to the market, driven by its MediaTek chipset, vibrant display, feature-rich camera system, and impressive battery life with fast charging capabilities.

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A57 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Oppo A57 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions163.7 x 75 x 8 mm
Weight187 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlowing Green, Glowing Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainDual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB-C port
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

