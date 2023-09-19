Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Oppo A76 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset.

The device includes 4 GB of RAAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Oppo A76 is a mid-range smartphone from the Oppo A series, and the device is now available for purchase in Pakistan at an affordable price range.

The Oppo A76 is powered by a powerful Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD, 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 11 Color OS 11 operating system.

The Oppo A76 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

The phone is available in two awesome colors: Glowing Black and Glowing Blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fat charging support.

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan is Rs. 47,999.

Oppo A76 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glowing Black, Glowing Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

