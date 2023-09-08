Oppo A78 Price in Pakistan & Special Features – August 2023

Oppo A78 Price in Pakistan & Special Features – August 2023
Oppo is getting ready to introduce their upcoming addition to the A-series smartphone lineup, known as the Oppo A78 5G. This new device has been spotted on various certification platforms like Indonesia’s TKDN, the EEC, and Thailand’s NBTC.

Although these listings have provided us with details like the model number (CPH2565) and the name of the device, the specifics regarding its features, price, and appearance are still under wraps.

The A77 model, for reference, came equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm octa-core processor, which is specifically designed for mid-range smartphones. The smartphone sports a 6.56-inch display that delivers lively colors and clear details. Its substantial 5,000mAh battery ensures it can easily last an entire day on a single charge. The A77 also made a mark with its camera capabilities, boasting a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, and even carrying an IPX4 rating to guard against splashes.

Oppo A78 Price in Pakistan

Oppo A78 price in Pakistan is expected from 47,999 PKR.

Oppo A78 Features

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIColorOS 13
Dimensions163.8 x 75.04mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 700
GPUARM Mali-G57
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP54 dust and water-resistant, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

