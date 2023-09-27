Oppo A78 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023
The Oppo A78 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a balanced set of features. It comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, providing decent visuals for everyday tasks and media consumption.
The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, ensuring smooth performance for common applications and light gaming.
In terms of photography, the Oppo A78 boasts a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP macro lens.
It’s capable of capturing good quality photos and basic portrait shots. The front-facing 8MP camera is suitable for selfies and video calls.
The phone supports 5G connectivity, has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and runs on ColorOS, offering various customization options.
With its affordable price tag, the Oppo A78 is a suitable choice for users looking for a budget smartphone with 5G capabilities and decent performance.
The Oppo A78 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 13
|Dimensions
|163.8 x 75.04mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G57
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP54 dust and water-resistant, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
