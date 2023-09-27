Oppo A78 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Oppo A78 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a balanced set of features. It comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, providing decent visuals for everyday tasks and media consumption.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, ensuring smooth performance for common applications and light gaming.

In terms of photography, the Oppo A78 boasts a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP macro lens.

It’s capable of capturing good quality photos and basic portrait shots. The front-facing 8MP camera is suitable for selfies and video calls.

The phone supports 5G connectivity, has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and runs on ColorOS, offering various customization options.

With its affordable price tag, the Oppo A78 is a suitable choice for users looking for a budget smartphone with 5G capabilities and decent performance.

Oppo A78 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A78 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Oppo A78 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI ColorOS 13 Dimensions 163.8 x 75.04mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 GPU ARM Mali-G57 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP54 dust and water-resistant, Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

