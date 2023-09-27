Advertisement
Oppo A78 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Oppo A78 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a balanced set of features. It comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, providing decent visuals for everyday tasks and media consumption.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, ensuring smooth performance for common applications and light gaming.

In terms of photography, the Oppo A78 boasts a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP macro lens.

It’s capable of capturing good quality photos and basic portrait shots. The front-facing 8MP camera is suitable for selfies and video calls.

The phone supports 5G connectivity, has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and runs on ColorOS, offering various customization options.

With its affordable price tag, the Oppo A78 is a suitable choice for users looking for a budget smartphone with 5G capabilities and decent performance.

Oppo A78 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A78 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Oppo A78 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIColorOS 13
Dimensions163.8 x 75.04mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 700
GPUARM Mali-G57
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP54 dust and water-resistant, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

