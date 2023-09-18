Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023
The Oppo A96 is a high-end smartphone from the Oppo A series, and the device is now available for purchase in Pakistan at an attractive price range.
The Oppo A96 is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone features a 6.59-inch IPS LCD with a 90-Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. The device runs on the Android 11 and ColorOS 11.1 operating systems.
The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Oppo A96 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.
The phone comes in two awesome colors: Starry Black and Sunset Blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan is Rs. 77,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|191 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Stary Black, sunset Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.59 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 50 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP, f/1.2, LED Flash
|Features
|Night, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Sticker, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Extra HD, Google lens, Video (1080P@30 fps (default) and 720P@30 fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP5X dustproof, IPX4 waterproof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 26 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
