Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Oppo A96 has a 6.59-inch IPS LCD with a 90-Hz display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Oppo A96 is a high-end smartphone from the Oppo A series, and the device is now available for purchase in Pakistan at an attractive price range.

The Oppo A96 is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone features a 6.59-inch IPS LCD with a 90-Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. The device runs on the Android 11 and ColorOS 11.1 operating systems.

The Oppo A96 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

The phone comes in two awesome colors: Starry Black and Sunset Blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan is Rs. 77,999.

Oppo A96 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 191 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Stary Black, sunset Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.59 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Dual 50 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP, f/1.2, LED Flash Features Night, Expert , Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Sticker, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Extra HD, Google lens, Video (1080P@30 fps ( default ) and 720P@30 fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP5X dustproof, IPX4 waterproof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 50% in 26 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”