Oppo F17 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Oppo F17 is a well-known mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range.
The Oppo F17 is powered by the Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The device features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 10 and ColorOS 7.2 operating systems.
The Oppo F17 has four cameras on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 16 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.
The phone is powered by a 4015 mAh, non-removable battery with 33 W of rapid charging support.
Oppo F17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|159.8 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|163 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0
