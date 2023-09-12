Oppo F17 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Oppo F17 has a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display.

The smartphone has a Snapdragon 662 processor.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Oppo F17 is a well-known mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range.

The Oppo F17 is powered by the Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 10 and ColorOS 7.2 operating systems.

The Oppo F17 has four cameras on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 16 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

The phone is powered by a 4015 mAh, non-removable battery with 33 W of rapid charging support.

Oppo F17 price in Pakistan

Oppo F17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999.

Oppo F17 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 159.8 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm Weight 163 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min ( advertised ), VOOC 4.0

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”