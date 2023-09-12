Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo F17 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Oppo F17 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo F17 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Oppo F17 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

Advertisement
  • The Oppo F17 has a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display.
  • The smartphone has a Snapdragon 662 processor.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.
Advertisement

The Oppo F17 is a well-known mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an affordable price range.

The Oppo F17 is powered by the Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 10 and ColorOS 7.2 operating systems.

The Oppo F17 has four cameras on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 16 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

Also Read

WhatsApp to become your ultimate chat app solution soon
WhatsApp to become your ultimate chat app solution soon

WhatsApp must add interoperability features by March 2024 or face fines. WhatsApp...

Advertisement

The phone is powered by a 4015 mAh, non-removable battery with 33 W of rapid charging support.

Oppo F17 price in Pakistan

Oppo F17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999.

Oppo F17 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions159.8 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm
Weight163 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDynamic Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1″, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story