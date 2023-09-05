Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

The Oppo F19 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display.

The smartphone has a Snapdragon 662 processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Advertisement

The Oppo F19 is one of the most well-known mid-range smartphones that is now available for sale in Pakistan and has great features.

The Oppo F19 is powered by the Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 11 and ColorOS 11.1 operating systems.

The Oppo F19 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

Also Read Motorola G54 launched in China and India, with different variations Motorola's Moto G54 is officially on sale in both China and India....

Advertisement

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 33 W of fast charging support.

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999.

Oppo F19 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Color OS 11.1 Dimensions 160.3 x 73.8 x 7.95 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism Black, Midnight Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer /editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”