Edition: English
Edition: English

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023

  • The Oppo F19 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display.
  • The smartphone has a Snapdragon 662 processor.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
The Oppo F19 is one of the most well-known mid-range smartphones that is now available for sale in Pakistan and has great features.

The Oppo F19 is powered by the Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 11 and ColorOS 11.1 operating systems.

The Oppo F19 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 33 W of fast charging support.

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999.

Oppo F19 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColor OS 11.1
Dimensions160.3 x 73.8 x 7.95 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPrism Black, Midnight Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

