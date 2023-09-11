Oppo F19 Price in Pakistan & Specs

The Oppo F19 is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone that offers a compelling experience for users. It boasts a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and 6GB of RAM, the F19 offers smooth multitasking and efficient performance.

One of its standout features is the 48MP AI triple-camera system, which includes a 48MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro lens.

This setup allows for stunning photography with various shooting modes and AI enhancements. On the front, you’ll find a 16MP selfie camera housed in a sleek punch-hole cutout.

The phone also excels in battery life with its 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging support, ensuring you stay connected all day.

With an in-display fingerprint scanner, 128GB of storage, and ColorOS 11.1, the Oppo F19 offers a well-rounded smartphone experience.

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan

The Oppo F19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999/-

Oppo F19 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Color OS 11.1 Dimensions 160.3 x 73.8 x 7.95 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism Black, Midnight Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Touch to focus, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0

