Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo F19 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Oppo F19 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo F19 Price in Pakistan & Specs
Advertisement

The Oppo F19 is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone that offers a compelling experience for users. It boasts a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and 6GB of RAM, the F19 offers smooth multitasking and efficient performance.

One of its standout features is the 48MP AI triple-camera system, which includes a 48MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro lens.

This setup allows for stunning photography with various shooting modes and AI enhancements. On the front, you’ll find a 16MP selfie camera housed in a sleek punch-hole cutout.

The phone also excels in battery life with its 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging support, ensuring you stay connected all day.

Advertisement

With an in-display fingerprint scanner, 128GB of storage, and ColorOS 11.1, the Oppo F19 offers a well-rounded smartphone experience.

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan

The Oppo F19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999/-

Oppo F19 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColor OS 11.1
Dimensions160.3 x 73.8 x 7.95 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPrism Black, Midnight Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Touch to focus, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 8 Pro Price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is a cutting-edge smartphone. It has 6.7-inch...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story