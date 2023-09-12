Oppo F21 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Oppo F21 is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone designed to meet the demands of modern users. It boasts a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with vibrant colors and sharp details, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

Under the hood, the Oppo F21 is powered by a powerful processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance. It offers ample storage space of 128GB, allowing users to store their photos, videos, and apps with ease.

In the camera department, the Oppo F21 impresses with its versatile triple-camera setup, featuring a high-resolution primary camera, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a depth sensor. This combination enables users to capture stunning photos and videos in various scenarios.

The smartphone also prioritizes security with an in-display fingerprint sensor for convenient and secure unlocking. Its long-lasting battery and fast charging capabilities ensure that you stay connected throughout the day.

With a sleek design and a range of attractive color options, the Oppo F21 not only performs well but also makes a style statement. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast, a gamer, or a multitasker, this smartphone is equipped to cater to your needs.

Oppo F21 price in Pakistan

The Oppo F21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-

Oppo F21 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek Helio Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ Extra Features 430 nits typ. brightness (advertised) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast battery charging

