Oppo F21 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Oppo F21 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Oppo F21 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Oppo F21 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Oppo F21 is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone designed to meet the demands of modern users. It boasts a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with vibrant colors and sharp details, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

Under the hood, the Oppo F21 is powered by a powerful processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance. It offers ample storage space of 128GB, allowing users to store their photos, videos, and apps with ease.

In the camera department, the Oppo F21 impresses with its versatile triple-camera setup, featuring a high-resolution primary camera, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a depth sensor. This combination enables users to capture stunning photos and videos in various scenarios.

The smartphone also prioritizes security with an in-display fingerprint sensor for convenient and secure unlocking. Its long-lasting battery and fast charging capabilities ensure that you stay connected throughout the day.

With a sleek design and a range of attractive color options, the Oppo F21 not only performs well but also makes a style statement. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast, a gamer, or a multitasker, this smartphone is equipped to cater to your needs.

Oppo F21 price in Pakistan

The Oppo F21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-

Oppo F21 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek Helio
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3+
Extra Features430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast battery charging

