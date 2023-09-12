Oppo F21 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Vivo Y22t price in Pakistan & specifications
The Oppo F21 is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone designed to meet the demands of modern users. It boasts a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with vibrant colors and sharp details, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.
Under the hood, the Oppo F21 is powered by a powerful processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance. It offers ample storage space of 128GB, allowing users to store their photos, videos, and apps with ease.
In the camera department, the Oppo F21 impresses with its versatile triple-camera setup, featuring a high-resolution primary camera, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a depth sensor. This combination enables users to capture stunning photos and videos in various scenarios.
The smartphone also prioritizes security with an in-display fingerprint sensor for convenient and secure unlocking. Its long-lasting battery and fast charging capabilities ensure that you stay connected throughout the day.
With a sleek design and a range of attractive color options, the Oppo F21 not only performs well but also makes a style statement. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast, a gamer, or a multitasker, this smartphone is equipped to cater to your needs.
The Oppo F21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3+
|Extra Features
|430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
