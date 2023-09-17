Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A17 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023
The Oppo A17 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a well-rounded set...
The Oppo F21 Pro is one of the most well-known mid-range smartphones in the Oppo F series, and the device is now available for purchase in Pakistan at an affordable price range. The device is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor.
The Oppo F21 Pro has a 6.43-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which gives a great multimedia experience. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.
The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest ColorOS 12.1 operating system, based on Android 12.
The Oppo F21 Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the selfie camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.
The phone is available in four awesome colors: Cosmic Black, Sunset Orange, Dawnlight Gold, and Starlight Black. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of rapid charging support.
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Black, Sunset Orange
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.