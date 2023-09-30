Advertisement
Oppo Find N3 Flip price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo Find N3 Flip price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo is introducing the Find N3 series, which includes a Flip handset with dual screens and a flexible hinge for effortless switching between portrait and landscape modes. The device will be available soon on the market.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset and a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The Find N3 Flip features a dual camera system is 50 MP and 8 MP sensors, promising a next-level photography experience.

It comes with a 6.8-inch foldable AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The gadget is powered by a 4500 mAh battery capacity with fast charging support at 44 W.

Oppo Find N3 Flip price in Pakistan

Oppo Find N3 Flip price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 328,999/-

Oppo Find N3 Flip specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 14 OS
DimensionsUnfolded: (166.2 x 75.2 x 7.5 mm), Folded: (85.5 x 75.2 x 16 mm)
Weight191 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursBlack, Gold, Violet
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU3.2 GHz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 9200+
GPUMali-G710 MC10
DISPLAYTechnologyFoldable AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2520 Pixels (~403 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (HBM), 1600 nits (peak), Cover display: AMOLED, 3.26 inches, 382 x 720 pixels, 800 nits (HBM), 900 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 112˚, (ultrawide), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), AF, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, tri-band
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, dual Gyro, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
AudioMP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC, eSE, HCE, NFC-SIM, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 44W wired, Reverse wired
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

