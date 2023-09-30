Oppo Reno 5 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & features – Aug 2023
The Oppo Reno 5 is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone that offers an impressive combination of design and performance. It features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals.
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and up to 8GB of RAM, it delivers smooth multitasking and efficient performance.
The camera setup is a highlight, with a quad-camera system on the back, including a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is a 44MP shooter, perfect for high-quality selfies.
The Oppo Reno 5 also boasts a 4,310mAh battery with fast charging support, ensuring all-day usage without frequent charging.
With its sleek design, capable cameras, and solid performance, it’s a compelling choice in the mid-range smartphone segment.
The Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 55,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11
|Dimensions
|159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|171 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Fantasy Silver, Starry Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
|Front
|44 MP, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
|– Fast charging 50W, Reverse charging, SuperVOOC
