Oppo Reno 8 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Oppo Reno 8 is a sleek and powerful smartphone designed to meet the demands of modern users. It features a stunning 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

Powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor and up to 8GB of RAM, this phone ensures smooth multitasking and excellent performance.

The camera setup is impressive, with a 64MP main camera, a 2MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, capturing detailed and vivid photos. The 32MP front camera is perfect for high-quality selfies.

The Reno 8 offers 4G connectivity, a large battery, and fast charging capabilities, making it a top choice for those seeking a feature-packed smartphone.

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Shimmer Gold, Shimmer Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Panda Glass Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IPX4 water resistant, RGB ring light around the camera ( notifications , charging progress), Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan & special features The Oppo Reno 9 is now available on the market at a reasonable...