Oppo Reno 8 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Oppo Reno 8 is a flagship smartphone that combines cutting-edge technology with sleek design. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling.

Under the hood, the Reno 8 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, delivering powerful performance and seamless multitasking. It boasts a versatile quad-camera system, including a 64MP main lens.

With 5G connectivity, the Reno 8 offers lightning-fast internet speeds and low latency. It also features a large 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support, ensuring all-day usage.

The Oppo Reno 8 is a premium smartphone designed for users who demand top-notch performance and photography capabilities.

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Shimmer Gold, Shimmer Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Panda Glass Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IPX4 water resistant, RGB ring light around the camera ( notifications , charging progress), Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

