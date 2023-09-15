Advertisement
Oppo Reno 8 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Oppo Reno 8 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Oppo Reno 8 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Oppo Reno 8 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Oppo Reno 8 is a flagship smartphone that combines cutting-edge technology with sleek design. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling.

Under the hood, the Reno 8 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, delivering powerful performance and seamless multitasking. It boasts a versatile quad-camera system, including a 64MP main lens.

With 5G connectivity, the Reno 8 offers lightning-fast internet speeds and low latency. It also features a large 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support, ensuring all-day usage.

The Oppo Reno 8 is a premium smartphone designed for users who demand top-notch performance and photography capabilities.

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsShimmer Gold, Shimmer Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionPanda Glass
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIPX4 water resistant, RGB ring light around the camera (notifications, charging progress), Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

