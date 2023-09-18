Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan & special features

The Oppo Reno 9 is now available on the market at a reasonable price with impressive features. It comes with a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 64 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie camera.

The device has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. It has a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called Adreno 642L.

The Reno 9 has 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage space. The smartphone is powered by a 4500 mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support at 67 W.

Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan is ₨ 103,999/-

Oppo Reno 9 specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI ColorOS 13 Dimensions 162.3 x 74.2 x 7.2 mm Weight 174 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Gold, Pink gradient, Red FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 642L DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~413 PPI) Protection Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, (UFS 3.1 – 512GB), (UFS 2.2 – 256GB) Card microSDXC CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, AF, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (eSE, HCE, NFC-SIM), Document editor, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery 67W wired, PD, QC2, 1-33% in 10 min, 1-100% in 44 min (advertised), Reverse wired

