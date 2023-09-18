Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan & special features

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023
The Oppo Reno 9 is now available on the market at a reasonable price with impressive features. It comes with a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 64 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie camera.
The device has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate.
The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. It has a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called Adreno 642L.
The Reno 9 has 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage space. The smartphone is powered by a 4500 mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support at 67 W.
Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan
Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan is ₨ 103,999/-
Oppo Reno 9 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 13
|Dimensions
|162.3 x 74.2 x 7.2 mm
|Weight
|174 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Pink gradient, Red
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~413 PPI)
|Protection
|Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, (UFS 3.1 – 512GB), (UFS 2.2 – 256GB)
|Card
|microSDXC
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, AF, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (eSE, HCE, NFC-SIM), Document editor, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery 67W wired, PD, QC2, 1-33% in 10 min, 1-100% in 44 min (advertised), Reverse wired
