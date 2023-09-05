The Oppo Reno4 Lite has a 6.436-inch AMOLED display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P95 processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Oppo Reno4 Lite is a premium, mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an attractive price range.

The Oppo Reno4 Lite is equipped with the MediaTek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.436-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shields the display screen.

The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 10 and ColorOS 7.2 operating systems.

The Oppo Reno4 Lite has four cameras on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

The phone comes in two awesome colors: Magic Black and Mate Black. A 4015 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 30 W of rapid charging support.

Oppo Reno4 Lite price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno4 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 58,999.

Oppo Reno4 Lite specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm Weight 164 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Magic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 (12 nm ) GPU PowerVR GM9446 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ Extra Features 430 nits typ. brightness (advertised) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS) Front Dual 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 3+), Plastic back, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0

