Oppo Reno4 Lite price in Pakistan & specs – Sept 2023

  • The Oppo Reno4 Lite has a 6.436-inch AMOLED display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P95 processor.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
The Oppo Reno4 Lite is a premium, mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an attractive price range.

The Oppo Reno4 Lite is equipped with the MediaTek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.436-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shields the display screen.

The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 10 and ColorOS 7.2 operating systems.

The Oppo Reno4 Lite has four cameras on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

The phone comes in two awesome colors: Magic Black and Mate Black. A 4015 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 30 W of rapid charging support.

Oppo Reno4 Lite price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno4 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 58,999.

Oppo Reno4 Lite specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm
Weight164 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMagic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio P95 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GM9446
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3+
Extra Features430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 3+), Plastic back, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

