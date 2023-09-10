Oxygen Made on Mars, Landing Plans in the Works

Advertisement

Recently, scientists have been actively pursuing a significant breakthrough, as NASA’s Perseverance rover, equipped with an experimental instrument, achieved a remarkable feat by generating oxygen for two years from Mars’ carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere.

However, there is still substantial logistical work to be completed before further missions can proceed.

In the wake of this success, researchers at New York University Abu Dhabi have been diligently working to analyze the map they constructed using data collected by the Hope probe before embarking on further endeavors.

The instrument responsible for this achievement, known as the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE), was transported to Mars when NASA’s life-detecting probe landed in 2021.

These recent findings have exceeded the expectations of scientists and provided a significant boost to the prospects of human colonization on another planet.

Furthermore, the experiment demonstrated the potential to produce not only life-sustaining oxygen but also rocket fuel on Mars, reducing the necessity of transporting these essential resources from Earth.

Leveraging the images obtained by the Hope probe, which has been orbiting Mars since 2021, experts have constructed a highly detailed color mosaic of the Martian surface.