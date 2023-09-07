PTA Chairman Vows Unwavering Support for Cable Industry

Apple iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan & features – Sept 2023
The meeting’s central agenda revolved around discussing regulatory issues and challenges concerning internet service provision by cable operators in Pakistan.
The Chairman of the PTA extended a warm welcome to the delegation and attentively heard their apprehensions.
He stressed that PTA is actively engaged in a stakeholder consultation process to comprehensively evaluate the current Class Value Added Services (CVAS) License framework.
This evaluation aims to address concerns about internet service provision, while also considering the ever-changing dynamics of the digital market and technological advancements.
Furthermore, he emphasized the PTA’s commitment to offering support and assistance to the cable industry within the bounds of existing legal frameworks.
