Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PTA Licenses New LDI Operator to Boost Competition

PTA Licenses New LDI Operator to Boost Competition

Articles
Advertisement
PTA Licenses New LDI Operator to Boost Competition

PTA Licenses New LDI Operator to Boost Competition

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • PTA grants LDI license to Dynasty Telcom (Private) Ltd.
  • Dynasty Telcom has submitted a $0.5 million license fee and $10 million in bank guarantees.
  • This is the third LDI license granted by PTA this year.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has granted another Long Distance International (LDI) license to a local company known as Dynasty Telcom (Private) Ltd.

Advertisement

The PTA has authorized Dynasty Telcom to operate as an LDI provider after the company successfully met all the necessary legal requirements.

As part of the licensing process, Dynasty Telcom has submitted a $0.5 million license fee and $10 million in bank guarantees to support the installation of a 1,500 km optical fiber cable network.

This year, the PTA has now issued its third LDI license. In January, Zeta Technologies (Private) Ltd. received an LDI license, and in February, HG Telecommunication (Private) Ltd. was granted one as well. It’s worth noting that despite the issuance of this new LDI license, the total number of LDI operators in the country remains at 19.

According to the PTA, once a company obtains an LDI license, it has a period of 18 months to initiate its operations. After this initial period, PTA teams conduct a review of the company’s equipment, following a specified checklist, and then submit a report to the authority.

Based on this report, the PTA issues a Commencement of Operations Certificate, which allows the company to commence its operations.

Notably, Dynasty Telcom did not require additional clearance for registration since it is a local company registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). Clearance from the Ministry of Interior is only mandatory for international firms or companies with foreign directors.

Advertisement

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority reactivated the issuance of LDI licenses last year after an eight-year hiatus. In 2006, the Cabinet Committee on Regulatory Bodies (CCRB) imposed a freeze on granting Mobile, Local Loop (LL), and LDI licenses for seven years.

This freeze ended on March 22, 2013, leading to the issuance of an LDI license to China Mobile Pakistan (CMPak).

However, after this issuance, the granting of LDI licenses was once again put on hold.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Nokia Refutes IT Minister’s Claim About CEO Visit
Nokia Refutes IT Minister’s Claim About CEO Visit

Nokia denies the CEO's visit to Pakistan. IT minister deletes tweet announcing...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story