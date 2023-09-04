PTA receives over 350 social media complaints daily

As per the document, the PTA highlighted that social media companies have complied by blocking 80 percent of the content flagged by the authority. To date, these platforms have blocked over 1.2 million URLs containing objectionable content at the request of the PTA.

Social media platforms (SMP) are hosted abroad and predominantly adhere to their own community guidelines. The challenge arises from their limited comprehension, particularly concerning matters related to blasphemy, hate speech, sectarianism, and morality. Social media platforms often do not address complaints related to defamatory content.

As per the PTA, the spread of false information on social media platforms presents another significant challenge. Additionally, the lack of public awareness regarding responsible social media usage contributes to the rising number of such complaints.

