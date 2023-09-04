PTA receives over 350 social media complaints daily

Vivo V29 price in Pakistan & specs – Sept 2023
The Vivo V29 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED 120 Hz display. The smartphone...
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is grappling with problematic and contentious content on social media.
As per a PTA document, the authority receives approximately 350 daily complaints regarding social media content.
The authority considers complaints that align with local laws or the policies of social media platforms. Upon receiving a complaint about social media content, the PTA provides both the complainant and defendant with an opportunity for a hearing.
Following hearings for both the complainant and respondent, if the PTA determines that the content complaint is valid, it then requests social media platforms to block or remove the objectionable content retroactively from their respective platforms.
The authority states that government approval is necessary for the blocking of applications.
As per the document, the PTA highlighted that social media companies have complied by blocking 80 percent of the content flagged by the authority. To date, these platforms have blocked over 1.2 million URLs containing objectionable content at the request of the PTA.
Social media platforms (SMP) are hosted abroad and predominantly adhere to their own community guidelines. The challenge arises from their limited comprehension, particularly concerning matters related to blasphemy, hate speech, sectarianism, and morality. Social media platforms often do not address complaints related to defamatory content.
As per the PTA, the spread of false information on social media platforms presents another significant challenge. Additionally, the lack of public awareness regarding responsible social media usage contributes to the rising number of such complaints.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.