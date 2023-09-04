Advertisement
Edition: English
PTA receives over 350 social media complaints daily

PTA receives over 350 social media complaints daily
  • The PTA receives about 350 complaints about social media content every day.
  • Social media companies have blocked 80% of the content flagged by the PTA.
  • The spread of false information on social media is a challenge.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is grappling with problematic and contentious content on social media.

As per a PTA document, the authority receives approximately 350 daily complaints regarding social media content.

The authority considers complaints that align with local laws or the policies of social media platforms. Upon receiving a complaint about social media content, the PTA provides both the complainant and defendant with an opportunity for a hearing.

Following hearings for both the complainant and respondent, if the PTA determines that the content complaint is valid, it then requests social media platforms to block or remove the objectionable content retroactively from their respective platforms.

The authority states that government approval is necessary for the blocking of applications.

As per the document, the PTA highlighted that social media companies have complied by blocking 80 percent of the content flagged by the authority. To date, these platforms have blocked over 1.2 million URLs containing objectionable content at the request of the PTA.

Social media platforms (SMP) are hosted abroad and predominantly adhere to their own community guidelines. The challenge arises from their limited comprehension, particularly concerning matters related to blasphemy, hate speech, sectarianism, and morality. Social media platforms often do not address complaints related to defamatory content.

As per the PTA, the spread of false information on social media platforms presents another significant challenge. Additionally, the lack of public awareness regarding responsible social media usage contributes to the rising number of such complaints.

