PTA tax on Samsung Galaxy S10 in Pakistan

Samsung remains the top-selling mobile phone company in Pakistan, as the demand for smartphones continues to rise in the digital age.
Due to this high demand, Samsung phone prices are selling quickly, including older models like the S10, which are also expensive. The government has imposed various taxes on mobile phones, such as customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax. These taxes vary based on factors like the smartphone’s value and type.
Samsung Galaxy S10 PTA Tax
|Passport
|Rs52,960
|ID Card
|Rs63,020
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
|Passport
|Rs53,450
|ID Card
|Rs63,615
Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128 GB)
|Passport
|Rs73,710
|ID Card
|Rs87,700
Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512 GB)
|Passport
|Rs73,710
|ID Card
|Rs87,700
Samsung Galaxy S10e
|Passport
|Rs30,450
|ID Card
|Rs36,250
Samsung Galaxy S10 Latest Price
As of September 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is priced at Rs144,999.
