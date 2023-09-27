PTA tax on Samsung Galaxy S10 in Pakistan

Samsung remains the top-selling mobile phone company in Pakistan, as the demand for smartphones continues to rise in the digital age.

Due to this high demand, Samsung phone prices are selling quickly, including older models like the S10, which are also expensive. The government has imposed various taxes on mobile phones, such as customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax. These taxes vary based on factors like the smartphone’s value and type.

Samsung Galaxy S10 PTA Tax

Passport Rs52,960 ID Card Rs63,020

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Passport Rs53,450 ID Card Rs63,615

Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128 GB)

Passport Rs73,710 ID Card Rs87,700

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512 GB)

Passport Rs73,710 ID Card Rs87,700

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Passport Rs30,450 ID Card Rs36,250

Samsung Galaxy S10 Latest Price

As of September 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is priced at Rs144,999.