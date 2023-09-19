Advertisement
Quordle Answer Today: Wednesday 20 September 2023

Quordle Answer Today: Wednesday 20 September 2023

Quordle Answer Today

Today’s Quordle Solution, Quordle Answer for September 20: Quordle is the newest game akin to Wordle, involving the task of deducing four distinct 5-letter words within nine tries.

In a brief period, Quordle has gained immense popularity, engaging millions of players in its daily word guessing challenge. It has seamlessly integrated into daily routines. The Quordle Puzzle refreshes every midnight, granting participants a full day to unravel the latest puzzle.

Today Quordle Anwer Hints

  • Word 1 begins with a T, 2 with an S, 3 with a B, and 4 with an S.
  • Word ending – 1: R, 2: T, 3: D, 4: P.
  • Word 1 – (of an animal) not dangerous or frightened of people; domesticated.
  • Word 2 – the projecting nose and mouth of an animal, especially a mammal.
  • Word 3 – lacking strong features or characteristics and therefore uninteresting.
  • Word 4 – a condition of body and mind that typically recurs for several hours every night, in which the eyes are closed, the postural muscles relaxed, the activity of the brain altered, and consciousness of the surroundings practically suspended.
Today’s Quordle Answer 

The Quordle Answer for Today September 20, 2023 is:

  • TAMER
  • SNOUT
  • BLAND
  • SLEEP

