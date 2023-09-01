Realme 11 5G price in Pakistan & detailed

Realme Narzo 60 price in Pakistan & features
Realme is set to launch the Narzo 60 series soon, and it’s expected...
Realme is soon releasing the 11 5G smartphone, featuring a strong 5G capability, a smooth display, a high-performance processor, and extended battery life.
The phone has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The GPU is called the Mali-G57 MC2.
The Realme 11 5G features a dual camera setup on the back.
The device includes 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage space.
The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 33W.
Realme 11 5G price in Pakistan
Realme 11 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 64,999/-
Realme 11 5G specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 4.0
|Dimensions
|159.8 x 72.9 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Black, Orange
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 6020 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 1000 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.1, 24mm (wide), Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (market/region dependent), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 29 min (advertised)
